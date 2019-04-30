South African Journalist Shiraaz Mohamed, Kidnapped in January 2017, Is Shown Alive in New Video

analysis

A video sent to the NGO Gift of the Givers shows South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed, abducted in Syria in early 2017, to be alive. In the video, dated 13 April, Mohamed said he fears for his life and begs for help from a number of people and organisations.

A new video shows abducted South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed is alive, over two years after he was kidnapped in Syria.

In the video, sent to the NGO Gift of the Givers, Mohamed asks the international community for help securing his release while a man stands behind him, appearing to hold an assault rifle.

"Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, my South African President, my family, my friends, the international community, anyone that can help, I need your help in securing my freedom please," Mohamed says.

Sooliman -- the founder of Gift of the Givers -- said in a statement on Sunday that the group has been attempting to trace Mohamed's whereabouts since he was abducted.

"The proof of life video, made on 13 April 2019, arrived by WhatsApp at 10pm on 26 April. Shiraaz's family was very emotional, ecstatic, full of hope and grateful to the Almighty. They knew for certain that Shiraaz...