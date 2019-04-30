Nigeria: Security Guard Jailed 8 Years for Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

A Minna Chief Magistrate Court in Niger State has sentenced a 50-year-old man, Sani Yusuf, to eight years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Yusuf was arraigned on a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bello Mohammed, told the court that the complainant accused Yusuf of having carnal knowledge of her 14-year-old granddaughter on three occasions when she went to fetch water from the house where he worked as a security guard.

The prosecutor said when the complainant confronted the convict on the issue, he stabbed her with a knife and injured her.

When the charges were read to Yusuf, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced him to eight years in prison without option of fine on the first count charge and three years in prison or a fine of N100,000 on the second count. The magistrate said the sentences were to run concurrently.

NAN