Nigeria: Police Arrest Jilted Lover, Adenuga for Setting Girlfriend's Family Ablaze

Awka — The Ondo State police command has arrested Deji Adenuga, the suspected murderer who set ablaze eight members of his estranged girlfriend's family in Igbodigo, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest on yesterday in Akure to newsmen. Joseph said the suspect was arrested under a bridge around a bus park along Lagos-Benin Expressway in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

According to him, the suspect was said to be one of the inmates who escaped from the Olokuta Prison in Akure during the prison break that occurred in 2013. Joseph said the suspected arsonist would be paraded today (Tuesday) at the command's headquarters in Akure.

Residents of Igbodigo in Ayeka, Okitipupa, woke up last Tuesday morning to the horrible sight. Adenuga was reported to have at about 2:00a.m. while the family members were asleep, poured petrol around their apartment and set it on fire. Only his estranged girlfriend, who was not around at the time of the incident survived the arson in a family of nine.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State police command yesterday paraded one Chigbo Anyaegbu, a kingpin in the four-man gang that conspired and assassinated a former House of Assembly member and President-General of Nimo Brotherhood Society, Chief Frank Anthony Igboka at Oye Nimo, in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state on April 16.

On the motive of the killing, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, explained that the arrested kingpin did not divulge the cause of their cruel action, but noted that the kingpin in the murder of Igboka was a next compound compatriot from Abba Nimo, adding that the deceased might have been killed due to his close relationship with the police.

The command also paraded one Ikechukwu Emile, a suspected notorious kidnapper and killer of Pa Iloenyosi, father of the Super Eagles player, Chikelu, after he jumped down from a three-storey building with handcuff and escaped since 2014 when he was almost rounded up and had remained elusive.

The arrest of Emile followed a credible intelligence report by detectives attached to the command's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who arrested him in his hideout at Anaku in Ayamelum LGA of the state.

Similarly, the police patrol teams attached to Operation Udoka in Anambra State, following a distress call successfully rescued a kidnap victim, Obinna Davidson, who was kidnapped in Owerri, Imo State, in his red Lexus car while heading towards Onitsha, Anambra's commercial city.

The victim was rescued unhurt and his vehicle recovered after his hosts sighted the police and jumped a fence, abandoning their Toyota Carina car, which was recovered when the police stormed the hideout and also recovered two AK 47 rifles with 10 rounds of live ammunition and one Beretta pistol with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The police boss, Dandaura, stated that the suspects including, Anyaegbu, alias Transformer, had confessed to the crimes. He said the police had mounted a three-man hunt for the fleeing suspects whose names he gave as Obinna Okafor Chukwunonso, alias Nwasami from Onitsha and Smart from Aguleri, in Anambra East LGA of the state.