South Africa: Court Continue Imposing Sentences On Convicted Gangster

press release

The National Prosecuting Authority has yet again slammed convicted gangster, Nealon Redhouse (21) with an 8 year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In February 2018, Nealon Redhouse was sentenced to an effective 18 years for two other murders and a string of additional charges which was committed in November 2015.

In July 2018, both Redhouse and another accused Deon Harmse (24) were convicted and sentenced for the murder of Aaliyah Tee (12) and attempted murder, impersonating a police officer, housebreaking with intent to commit murder, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. A total of 89 years imprisonment were imposed on them of which 30 years will be effectively served. Redhouse will only start serving his 30 year sentence after he has completed serving his 18 year sentence for the murder cases committed in 2015.

On Monday, 29 April 2019 Redhouse was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition which was confiscated by police when he was arrested in July 2016 in Stuurman Street in Bethelsdorp. A 9mm pistol, bullet proof and two cell phones were recovered. This firearm was linked to several cases of murder and serious crimes of which he is already serving sentences for two murder cases.

Redhouse was convicted to 8 years imprisonment of which 4 years will run concurrent with the other sentences. Effectively he will now be in prison for a period of 52 years.

Sentences meted out to criminals like Redhouse indicates that justice has been served.