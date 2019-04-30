Namibia: Nikanor Is Gipf's New Strategy and Projects Manager

Windhoek — The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed the recent appointment of Desmond Nikanor as its Strategy and Projects Manager. Nikanor's appointment is effective as of 01 April 2019.

By 2023, the GIPF intends on becoming a leading and model pension fund in the global arena. This ambitious vision is underpinned by the 2018 to 2023 Strategic Plan, which sets the funds sights towards being a pension fund operating at world class standards and practices. The Strategic Plan also emphasises the Fund's commitment to continue creating shared value for Namibia by making a positive contribution to socio-economic development in the country. To this end, the GIPF has signalled its intent to implement the 2018 to 2023 strategy and realize these ambitious goals by adding capacity to the Office of the CEO by means of a dedicated and skilled resource. For this reason the Manager: Strategy and Projects position was created and filled in order to facilitate the formulation of GIPF Corporate Strategy and to monitor the implementation of the said strategy in order to ensure effective and efficient execution of key strategic objectives.

Nikanor holds a Master of Science degree in International Business from the University of London as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Organisational Psychology from the University of Cape Town. Through his dissertation, Nikanor has extensive exposure to Projects Management which he has used to spearhead a number of projects related to culture and performance management in GIPF.

In addition to formulating, monitoring and reporting on strategy, his role will also ensure all strategic projects being initiated within the Fund operations are being executed according to scope and other key parameters.

Nikanor has 10 years' experience in a variety of multi-national organisations and has held a number of specialist roles, particularly in the area of Organisational Development, Performance Management and Organisational Culture.

The creation of this role within GIPF indicates the extent to which the Fund recognises the need to execute its mandate according to a long-term, high performing strategy in order to continue safeguarding and growing the Fund for the benefit of its members.