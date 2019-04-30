Tanzania: Ministry Proposes 62pc of Budget for Education Projects

Dodoma — Development projects in the ministry of Education, Science and Technology will take 62 per cent of the proposed budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

This is equivalent to Sh862.71 billion of the ministry's budget with the docket's minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, saying the funds allocation is meant to improve efficiency in education system.

Seeking to issue Sh450 billion in loans to university students, Prof Ndalichako yesterday requested the Parliament to approve the next financial year's budget proposal of Sh1.389 trillion for her ministry. "Through the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (Heslb), we plan to increase loans by five per cent to Sh450 billion compared to the current year's plan," said the minister.

She said the sum would cover nearly 5,773 more students or 4.5 per cent, to make a total of 128, 285 compared to this financial year's target. "First year students will account for 45,485, of which is translated to 10.3 per cent increase compared to the target of 41,234 students during the current financial year," she noted.

"We will do whatever it takes to make follow-ups on each cent we pay so that it can reach deserving students on time." Prof Ndalichako added the government planned to collect Sh221.5 billion from loan beneficiaries compared to the current financial year's target of Sh157.7 billion.

However, the Parliamentary Committee on Social Services and Community Development vice chairman, Mr Juma Nkamia, suggested that Heslb should have a separate vote from that of development projects. "Money for Heslb accounts for 62 per cent of the total proposed budget for implementation of development projects. This makes the budget for the purpose look big as opposed to the reality. It is high time the two votes were separated," opined Mr Nkamia.

He was also of the view that Heslb should deposit accommodation money directly to the loan beneficiaries' accounts, to avoid delay attributable to universities' banking challenges, which could culminate to freezing of their accounts.

Mr Nkamia also opined that the board should cooperate with the National Identification Authority (Nida) to identify students who deserved to get loans and repay back.

"In so doing, it would address the challenge of some students missing loans due to various reasons, including lack of essential particulars," he said.

The Education shadow minister, Ms Susan Lyimo, (Chadema), warned that a downward trend in budget allocation for the ministry would impede efforts to address harsh learning environments attributable to shortage of human resources, teaching tools and poor education infrastructure.

In the 2018/19 financial year, Sh1.407 trillion was set aside for the ministry. In another development, Prof Ndalichako cited other priorities as establishment of electronic accreditation system, to increase efficiency in registration of schools, as well as capacity building of 300 secondary school teachers.