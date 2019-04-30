30 April 2019

Tanzania: Dar Swimmers Eye Medals in Hungary

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's England-based swimmer Dennis Mhini is among seven youngsters who will represent the country in the 2019 Youth World Championship.

Mhini - a student at St Felix School - will compete in the championship scheduled for August in Budapest, Hungary, under the auspices of the World Swimming Federation (Fina).

Unveiling the squad yesterday, Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro, said Mhini was among three swimmers who have been sponsored by Fina. (Majuto Omary)

Also on the list are Delvin Barick of Mwanza Swimming Club and Dar es Salaam Swimming Club's Kayla Temba.

According to Itatiro, the rest will shape up and compete in the Budapest event under the sponsorship of TSA.

The TSA official named the youngsters as Laila Rashid of Taliss-IST, Christopher Fitzpatrick from Mwanza, Christian Shirima and Khaleed Ladha both from Dar es Salaam's Taliss-IST.

Itatiro said they are striving to raise funds for the quartet's preparations and participation the world event.

