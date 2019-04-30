Tanzania: Yanga Shine, Simba Eye Win

Dar es Salaam — A first half goal by Young Africans striker Mrisho Ngassa condemned Azam FC to a 1-0 defeat in the Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

Ngassa scored the all-important goal for Yanga in the 13th minute with a close-range shot off a pass by Ibrahim Ajibu at the Uhuru Stadium.

The hard-earned victory means remain unruffled at the summit of the league with 77 points from 33 matches, eight points ahead of their traditional foes Simba. Defending champions Simba, who face JKT Tanzania today at the same venue, sit second with 69 points from 27 outings.

Azam FC needed a win yesterday so as to put their campaign back on track.

They are now placed third with 66 points from 33 matches, 11 adrift of league leaders Yanga and three behind Simba.

Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera showered praise on his players after the match, saying they played in accordance with his instructions.

"We need to win our remaining games so as to remain serious contenders for the title," Zahera said.

Azam had themselves to blame for the defeat as they enjoyed the lion's share of the clash, but poor finishing cost them dearly.

The match started in a cracking pace with both two teams pressing up front in turn in search of the match-opener.

Azam ought to have gone one up four minutes into the game when Donald Ngoma broke through, but his close range shot was cleared by goalkeeper Klaus Kindoki.

Three minutes later, Azam survived a scare when Heritier Makambo's sizzling shot narrowly missed target as Yanga pressed for a goal.

The ice cream makers put Yanga at bay for a better part of the match, but had trouble in breaking down the Jangwani Street giants' defence.

Yanga's defence was built around Andrew Vicent, Abdallah Shaibu, Paul Godfrey and jaffary Mohamed.

The league continues today when Simba take on JKT Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium.

Line-ups:

Azam FC:- Razak Abalora, Nicholas Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Yakubu Mohamed, Stephan Kingue, Joseph Mahundi, Mudathir Yahya, Donald Ngoma/Daniel Lyanga, Obrey Chorwa and Salum Abubakari.

Young Africans:- Klaus Kindoki, Paul Godfrey, Gadiel Michael/ Jaffary Mohamed, Vicent Andrew, Abdallah Shaibu, Feisal Salum, Mrisho Ngassa, Mohamed Banka/Papy Tshishimbi, Heritier Makambo, Ibrahim Ajibu/Said Juma and Raphael Daud.