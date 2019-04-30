South Africa: Discredited Sunday Times Journalists Find New Home At Iqbal Survé's Media Empire

analysis

With nine days to go before South Africans go to the polls, two discredited former Sunday Times investigative unit journalists who 'dealt a body blow to the credibility of journalism', Piet Rampedi and Mzilikazi wa Afrika, have washed up at Iqbal Survé's Independent Media SA.

On Sunday 28 April, Piet Rampedi and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika shared a joint byline in Independent titles on a report titled "Zuma allies under scrutiny as police probe Magashule, Mkhwebane".

The story claimed that police were about to pounce on ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, former SSA DG Arthur Fraser and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on various charges including murder, corruption and money laundering.

Fraser, the duo reported, had received notice from "his bank of more than 20 years" that his account was being closed on 22 May. Neither the bank nor Fraser confirmed the information to Rampedi and Wa Afrika who wrote that Fraser had "declined" to confirm that he had received a notice from his bank.

The writers make the claim that a "source close to him" confirmed the notice and added that Fraser was "planning to challenge the bank".

"It is believed investigators told Fraser they were...