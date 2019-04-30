Africa: Angola - Capemba, A Gem in Palanquinhas Attack

Angola surprised everybody at the just ended Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania 2019. Their third place finish and subsequent qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup was the best way to highlight their story at the tournament.

The success story of Palanquinhas guided by Pedro Gonçalves can never be complete with the mention of Osvaldo Capemba. The number '7' who plays for Luanda-based Marinha de Guerra finished top scorer after netting four goals in five matches.

Capemba's combination with Zito Luvumba was like a pair made in heaven as they terrorized opposing defenders from start to finish. CAFonline.com caught up with Capemba, below are excerpts.

Feeling after finishing as top scorer

Osvaldo Capemba: It was not easy for sure. You just need to be calm and focus to score goals. We had some difficulties in the beginning but we kept our heads up. It is not easy to overcome defenders who are equally talented. I can single out Zito Luvumbo, one of the best players in our team. He assisted my goal against Uganda in the first game and we continued to play with similar spirit until the end. The goalking prize is as result of support from all members of the team. I feel great on the historic feat I achieved at the tournament, and I am looking forward to breaking more records.

Overall performance of Angola at the U-17 AFCON

We worked hard from day one. We thank our coach, Management and everyone for the support. We took every match serious and at the end we managed to qualify to the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was our first target. We had chances of reaching the final but we lost on penalties to Cameroon in the semifinal; we were not lucky. We played well in all games and I think we deserve this achievement.

Lessons from the tournament

I learnt a lot from this tournament especially playing against the best players. It is like I am a new man because now I have experience that I never had. I believe this will push me forward and help me to become a professional footballer. I will keep pushing and learn more and more so that I can play in the other level especially in the next edition of the U-20 AFCON.

Expectations of FIFA U-17 World Cup

We are very happy for this chance to participate at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil later this year. It was our dream and it came true at this tournament. We are going there to compete and learn more from the experienced teams. I will continue to work hard so that I can replicate my form and perform better. It won't be easy but everything is possible.