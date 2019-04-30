Kenya: Police Bar Anti-Graft Protestors From Leaving Uhuru Park

Nairobi — Anti-riot police officers armed with batons and teargas canisters were on Tuesday deployed around Uhuru Park to contain protestors at an anti-corruption demonstration.

Police in civilian clothes could be seen monitoring their movements.

The Officer Commanding Central Police Station Simon Kerich was categorical that "there will be no marching outside Uhuru Park."

A firm Kerich told the activists to "conduct all your affairs within the park" amidst chants.

"Even police have been adversely affected by the rampant corruption," they could be heard shouting.

About 50 activists camped at the historic Freedom Corner ahead of the what they termed as a "mega protest".

The activists, under the banner of "the Red Vest Movement" started by singing their anthem which condemned police brutality, corruption and other vices ailing Kenya.

They chanted "comrade power, corruption down!"

Addressing journalists, the activists castigated the government for what they termed as a continued "cosmetic fight against corruption."

The lead activist Florence Kinyua said they wanted to present a petition to the Office of the President and Parliament.

"We're tired of corruption," she said.