Nigeria: Tiv/Jukun Mayhem Must End Now

editorial

At least 22 persons were killed recently in communities of Wukari Local Government Area in southern Taraba State due to renewed clashes between Jukuns and Tivs. Many homes were set ablaze in the renewed attacks on Wapan Naku and Ikyaior villages in Wukari LGA when the crisis broke out again on Friday, April 19. The two communities have been at war in the last three weeks.

While Jukun community spokesmen said a Tiv militia stormed Wapan Naku and destroyed lives and property, Tiv community spokesmen said there was an attack on Ikyaior village earlier on Thursday when Jukun elements laid siege on it. This led to "reprisal attack" on Wapan Naku the following day. These terrible clashes occurred less than a week after the deputy governors of Benue and Taraba states met and brokered peace between the warring tribes, which led to a cessation of hostilities. While the police in Taraba State confirmed the attacks through their Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, people in the affected communities are still grieving over the loss of their loved ones. This is beside the monumental loses they incurred in addition to living in anguish and fear of further attacks.

Chairman of Wukari Local Government Daniel Adi said, "It is unfortunate that after a peace meeting between Taraba and Benue state governments on Monday, we woke up to fresh attack on our people in Wapan Naku. This is the eighth attack on us by Tiv militias in recent times. Over 22 people were killed and we didn't kill even an insect." A former Special Adviser to the Taraba state governor, Orbee Uchiv, who hails from Ikyaior, said over 100 houses were either burnt or vandalised at Ikyaior. A resident, Bwacha David, said the over 200 attackers caught the villagers unawares.

However, Orbee Uchiv, a Tiv leader, alleged that Jukun militia first attacked the Tiv. He said, "On Monday, the deputy governors of Taraba and Benue met together with the Aku Uka and Tor Tiv. The political and traditional leaders sued for peace. Unfortunately, in the wee hours of Tuesday, Vaase, a border town was attacked and more than seven people were killed. On the night of Wednesday, Tse Kaakigh village was completely razed. Last night, Ikyaior village came under attack. In all these attacks, it was claimed the Fulani were the ones attacking the Tiv. We are confused." The Tiv leader added that "They (Jukuns) killed a nursing mother in the suburbs of Wukari and we are being pushed to the wall. The Federal Government should urgently step in to restore peace."

Periodic fighting has erupted between these two communities since the 1950s. Fighting occurred in 1959, 1964, 1976, 1990-1992 and again in 2000-2001. In all cases the conflict led to destruction of lives and property and internal displacement of people. The conflict also affected the relationship between the two ethnic groups that once lived peacefully together. While the Jukun consider Wukari to be their traditional homeland, other ethnic groups including the Tiv and Hausa have been living there for generations. The Jukun minority in Benue State also complain of insecurity, marginalization and lack of employment opportunities.

On Thursday last week, Benue's Governor Samuel Ortom called for peace between Jukun and Tiv communities. Ortom said he and his Taraba State counterpart, Governor Darius Ishaku, had taken far reaching measures to end the conflict and restore lasting peace to the border communities. He urged Jukun and Tiv to emulate the example set by their sons, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Diocese of Jos and Most Reverend James Bature whose peace building efforts immensely contributed to settling the age-old rivalry between the two ethnic groups spread across Taraba and Benue states.

The summary of all the crisis could be reduced to scramble for land and other economic opportunities by the two opposing sides. The Federal Government in collaboration with the governments of Taraba and Benue must find a way out of these needless killings.