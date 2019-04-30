Tanzania: Govt Says No to Extension of Maternity Leave

Dodoma — The Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children deputy minister, Dr Faustin Ndugulile, says the government has no plan to extend maternity leave limits.

According to him, mothers, who give birth to one baby will continue enjoying 84 days of maternity leave while those with twins are entitled to 100 days.

Dr Ndugulile made the statement on Tuesday, April 30,2019, when responding to a question by MP Grace Tendega (Chadema).

The lawmaker had wanted to know whether government had plans of maternity leave extension for mothers who give birth to premature babies.

Dr Ndugulile clarified that the lactating mother is supposed to be given two hours per day for breastfeeding.

He said the government will continue to implement the 2007 health policy on provision of free health services to special groups, including pregnant women.

"The ministry is striving to improve various child delivery services. We are now implementing phase two of a strategy to improve the health of infants including premature babies," said Dr Ndugulile.

However, the deputy minister admitted that medicines for premature babies are expensive, saying the government is looking forward to address the issue to make it affordable for all citizens.