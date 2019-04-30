30 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 7 Ships Expected At Lagos Ports - Ports Authority

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said seven ships carrying various products were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos between Tuesday and May 4.

The agency made this known in its daily "Shipping Position" publication on Tuesday.

It said that the ships were expected to sail in with buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk malt, bulk gyspum, container, general cargo and petrol.

According to it, four vessels have arrived with container of various items and one of the vessels contained frozen fish.

"Seven ships carrying petrol products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth," it stated.

Nigeria

Hundreds Missing As Gunmen Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Despite the constant assurance by the acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to travellers on… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.