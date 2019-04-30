Tanzania: Students Loans Recovery Is On Good Footing, Minister Says

THE Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) has recovered a total of 128bn/- loans from defaulters by mid this month, which is 81.2 per cent of the target for this financial year.

Education, Science and Technology Minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako made the revelation in Parliament yesterday, when tabling the ministry's proposed budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Prof Ndalichako told the National Assembly that the board had planned to collect 157.7bn/- from defaulters in the 2018/19 financial year.

Outlining activities that the HESLB conducted during the current year, she said the board incorporated and issued guidelines for applying for loans in Kiswahili and English languages.

During the year, the board planned to give loans amounting to 424.7bn/- to a total of 122,754 students, out of whom 41,234 were first year and 81,520 are continuing students.

Prof Ndalichako further informed the House that the board had also identified and issued demand notices to 14,627 new debtors, which is 47 per cent of the target to trace 31,000 defaulters.

Two operations were conducted in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kigoma, Zanzibar, Dodoma, Singida, Mbeya and Arusha to trace loan beneficiaries and reminding employers of their duty in facilitating payment of the loans.

The board, through workshops and media outlets, she said, educated the public on the responsibility of beneficiaries and employers on the issue.

The Parliament also heard about strides the board had registered including improvement in application of Information and Communication Technology (ICTs) in analyzing and processing applications, giving loans and receiving payments.

Presenting views of the opposition camp, shadow minister Susan Lyimo advised the government to separate the funds for loans for students from the main development budget of the ministry.

She argued that mixing students' loans with the development budget makes other development projects get low funding, as the larger part was monopolised by students' loans.