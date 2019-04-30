Tanzania: Yanga Edge Azam Out of Track

MRISHO Ngasa scored the winner for Young Africans as they hammered Azam FC 1-0 in the Premier League game played yesterday at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was his fifth goal of the season and his first ever goal of his football career to score against his former club Azam, who on the other hand, recorded their fifth loss of the season.

Again, Yanga's Ibrahim Ajib was the one who provided the crucial assist in the 13th minute of the first half to enable his side claim 77 points as they continue to enjoy the driving spot of the 20-team league table.

The assist was Ajib's 14th of the season and he looked sharp throughout the tense encounter.

However, the defeat was a big blow for Azam who have already been dislodged from their second place, a position they occupied for a long period in the unfolding league.

As it stands, Yanga have now hauled 77 points and continue to command the summit, followed by the fast advancing defending champions Simba who have bagged 69 points while Azam are stuck at the third place with 63 points.

Simba can trim the current 8-point gap with league leaders to five points if they manage to defeat JKT Tanzania this afternoon at the same venue.

The two teams Yanga and Azam will play again later this season since the yesterday's encounter was for the first round of the league.

The eye-catching game was the first to be played at the newly refurbished Uhuru Stadium which has put on a new face thanks to the artificial turf that has greatly transformed the pitch.

Hosts Azam started the match on the front pedal and nearly scored the opener in the first minute when the former Yanga striker Obrey Chirwa playing a low-flying cross into the box set for his compatriot Donald Ngoma, but he failed to connect the ball after colliding with Yanga goalie Klaus Kindoki.

The goalkeeper, who has won trust of Head Coach Mwinyi Z ahera, had a good match and seemed relaxed between the posts.

Here, the game boiled up as Yanga too started to go upfront in hunt for a goal which eventually came in the 13th minute courtesy of Ngasa who brilliantly connected well the Ajib's cross.

Few minutes later, ex-Yanga forward Donald Ngoma had his goal disallowed in the 16th minute after being penalised for committing a foul on defender Vincent Andrew before firing the ball past Kindoki fingers.

The visitors were forced to make a premature substitution in the 39 th minute when Gadiel Micheal picked a knock and was replaced by Jafari Mohamed who had the duty to contain Azam's danger man Chirwa.

As the whistle for the break was blown, Yanga went into the dressing room with one goal advantage while Azam who fired two shots on target in the opening forty five minutes, had to come back with plan B.

The second half began with more pace for Azam who eagerly wanted to put level, but the Yanga's defence marshaled by in-form Kindoki was alert all the time.

In the 73rd minute, Ngoma was benched for Daniel Lyanga while Enock Atta was introduced in the 76th minute for Joseph Mahundi. Simultaneously, Zahera called to bench Ajib for Said Juma.