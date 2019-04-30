Namibia: Digitalisation Should Not Compromise Ethics - Simaata

MINISTER of information and communication technology Stanley Simataa urged the media to avoid armchair journalism, and not to compromise on quality.

Simataa made these comments in Windhoek yesterday when he addressed a room teeming with media practitioners, students and enthusiasts at Namibia Media Trust (NMT)'s launch event of the first-ever media sustainability study titled 'Namibia's Media: Facing the Digital Challenge'.

The event was convened in light of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

The minister applauded Namibia for reclaiming its number one position on the Press Freedom Index in Africa, but emphasised the importance of paying particular attention to issues that are still holding the country back.

He stressed the importance of embracing digitalisation, explaining that although it presents a threat to traditional media houses and their ability to remain relevant, it is part of the fourth Industrial Revolution, characterised by a need to provide digital products and services.

The minister recently presented his budget statement to the National Assembly under the theme 'Accelerating digital transformation'.

"Technological advances will disrupt [the industry]," he said. "But it should not be at the expense of the public."

Simataa reiterated that despite the changing landscape, traditional media must maintain their practices of credibility, reliability and authenticity. He added that as long as they maintain value in their information, they would continue to remain relevant.

"Traditional media still has a role to play, but they must play that role in the right way," he said.

Editor-in-chief of South African weekly the Mail and Guardian, Khadija Patel echoed the minister's sentiments, adding that the acquisition of viable business models which accommodate the shift in the industry will be important for survival.

"What we have is the continued decline of newsprint revenue," she said. "[But] what's not slowing down is the rapid rate of digital transformation."

Dietrich Remmert, a research associate at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), also discussed the financial sustainability of the media in Namibia, when he presented his first-of-its-kind study on media sustainability at the event.

His research focused on the effects of digitalisation, particularly as it affects the traditional methods of journalism. He addressed issues of financial sustainability, declining economic conditions, and the adaptation of traditional media in this changing landscape.

Remmert noted that his research revealed that most media respondents believe digitalisation is not a big concern, and that the current slump is attributed to the economic situation. However, he stressed that there is a need for media to accept digitalisation as a reality.

"There is stagnating consumption of traditional media [and an] increase in people getting their information online," he said, adding that the number of people who get their news from social media went up by 8% between January 2018 and January 2019.

The event concluded with a panel discussion consisting of senior media pioneers, including the editor of The Namibian, Tangeni Amupadhi, news editor of Republikein Ronelle Rademeyer, Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, and keynote speaker Patel, who confronted the cause and effect of the changing journalistic landscape.

The panellists discussed a dedicated focus on multimedia at their institutions, and a steadfast shift into the online and digital landscape.

"They turned us from print journalists to broadcasters overnight," said Rademeyer, explaining that the digital shift presents challenges to the ways in which journalists work.