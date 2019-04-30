Namibia: Defence to Probe 'Rogue Soldiers'

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday called for an immedaite investigation into reports of 'Operation Hornkranz' soldiers beating up innocent people.

Geingob launched the joint army and police operation last year to fight crime in some major towns, but some of the soldiers turned rogue when they wantonly and indiscriminately beat up innocent people recently.

Yesterday, Geingob summoned the defence ministry and safety and security ministries' top brass after The Namibian reported about the assault allegedly carried out by some soldiers in Katutura on Saturday.

"The Presidency can confirm that the respective ministries, together with the police and defence forces, will conduct a thorough investigation into these reports, and where it is found that soldiers reacted outside of the rules, such perpetrators will face the appropriate disciplinary procdures," the statement said.

The defence ministry also said the 'rogue soldiers' who terrorised and brutalised innocent people on Saturday will be dealt with according to the military's disciplinary code. The brief statement was issued by lieutenant colonel Petrus Shilumbu.

Among those who fell victim is Luise Mwanyengapo, and an officer attached to the VIP protection unit, who were brutally assaulted on Saturday.

Both Mwanyengapo and the officer, who cannot be named for professional reasons, were attacked in Katutura. Mwanyengapo was beaten up at Freedomland, while the officer was assaulted in the Single Quarters area.

Mwanyengapo sustained a fractured skull, while the officer sustained a bruised face and a cut lip.

The member of the VIP protection unit said the soldiers who beat him up were driving in a white Iveco, registration GRN 1147. Two other people - Kyle Sullivan and Uendjii Tjituka - also claimed that some soldiers had assaulted them.

Sullivan said the soldiers attacked him at Club London in the Southern Industrial Area. He said the soldiers found him sitting in his car outside, and then started beating him with a sjambok, and also slapped him several times. He added that some of them threatened to rip off his earrings. Tjituka (27) said he was attacked around 23h00 while loading chairs at Zauana in Katutura after a graduation party.

He said they also slapped him several times because he was wearing an earring, which they wanted him to remove.

Tjtituka said they almost beat him with sjamboks, but he took the earring off at the advice of his cousin. When he refused to hand over the earring to them, the soldiers beat him up.

Although Shilumbu refused to comment when contacted by The Namibian on Sunday, he admitted yesterday that the defence force was shocked by the assaults attributed to some soldiers. He said the defence ministry did not order soldiers to assault members of the public.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. In this regard, the Ministry of Defence will investigate this case, and those who will be found guilty will be dealt with according to the military disciplinary code," Shilumbu said. He added that the defence ministry would like to inform the nation that the army is a law-abiding force.

"Its secondary role includes assisting civil power and civil authorities when required, as is the case with 'Operation Hornkranz,' he stated.

When asked whether the army had some soldiers on patrol in Katutura when the attacks happened, Shilumbu said if they did not have people on patrol, they would not issue a statement.

His admission suggests that there are 'rogue soldiers' whose actions, according to the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC), may cost the taxpayers in settling lawsuits.

In a statement signed by Toni Hancox yesterday, the centre said it noted with extreme concern the report in The Namibian about some soldiers running amok in Katutura.

The LAC, she said, received reports of defence force members and police officers assaulting civilians.

According to Hancox, the centre has a number of civil claims arising from assaults by the army and the police.

"These claims, if successful, will ultimately be for the account of the taxpayer," she stressed, adding that the indiscriminate assaults by soldiers and the police deserve immediate and urgent attention from police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga and the chief of the defence force. Hancox suggested that soldiers can be used to preserve life, health and property, or in any other service as determined by the president.

These services, she said, should be provided in terms of the Police Act, which confirms that "force may only be used as is reasonable in the circumstances in the prevention of crime, or in effecting or assisting in the lawful arrest of an offender or suspected offender or person unlawfully at large".

"The emphasis here should be on the preservation and not violation of rights," she continued, observing that the government should address the issue because there is no place for lawlessness in an independent Namibia.

BAR OWNERS CLAIM BUSINESS AFFECTED

The Avenues' owner Ryan Lehmann said a group of soldiers showed up around 02h00 on Saturday morning, and proceeded to assault patrons and spilled their beverages.

"We have a valid licence to trade until 04h00, and they have completely hurt my business through their actions," he stressed.

Lehmann said when he showed them his operating licence, they agreed to leave.

However, 15 minutes later, a group stormed in again and chased the patrons around with their AK-47 rifles.

"They pushed a woman around, and started to load their weapons. They had no search warrant nor a mandate to enter my business. I lost a lot of revenue on Saturday when the patrons fled.

"The full extent of the damage to my revenue cannot be determined yet, and I am an honest businessman trying to feed my family. They act superior, and they have no right. All businesses have right of admission," added Lehmann.

Speaking anonymously to The Namibian, a patron at Club London said the 'HornKranz Operation' forced the club to close early, even though its operating time is up to 04h00.

According to them, people were chased out of the club, and others were being beaten outside.

"Imagine, they came in there with AK-47 rifles. People are drunk in there. What if someone did something and the guns go off? There would have been chaos".

He said the officers indiscriminately beat up people with sjamboks, and even hit a woman in the process.

At Monaco Lounge, people told The Namibian that last weekend brought one of the worst encounters they had with the 'Operation Hornkranz' officers.

According to them, the police came in before closing time at 04h00 and started kicking people out, throwing out their drinks, and breaking glasses.

"Our clients come to relax and have a good time. They are safe because we have our security, but now the soldiers and police are creating a situation when they should be keeping situations from happening," they lamented. The patrons said on New Year's Eve, a similar situation happened. "They do not allow people to record them because then they would have proof that they were attacked for no reason".