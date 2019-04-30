Namibia: Tired BA Drop Points Against Civics

BLACK Africa moved six points ahead of African Stars at the top of the Namibia Premier League log, but dropped two crucial points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Civics on Sunday afternoon.

With Stars inactive at the weekend due to the postponement of their match against Okahandja United, they now have two matches in hand on BA, and can draw level on points if they win both.

Black Africa started the weekend in fine style by beating Life Fighters 4-2 at Otjiwarongo on Saturday, after leading 2-1 at half- time.

Striker Derl Goagoseb scored two goals, and midfielders Dynamo Fredericks and Salomo Kamulilo one goal each.

The next day, they faced Civics at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, and clearly showed signs of fatigue, especially in the second half.

BA started well enough, with Fredericks having an early volley well-saved by Civics' keeper Yacouba Diabate. They took the lead on 18 minutes when Fredericks headed in at the far post from a corner.

Fredericks and Emilio Martin each had a free kick saved as BA had the better of the chances in the first half.

The momentum, however, swung to Civics in the second half as fatigue caught up with BA's players, and Matheus Halupe grabbed the equaliser on 70 minutes when he tapped a loose ball into the net.

BA tried desperately to get back into the game, but Civics' defence stood firm, with Tobias Uushona and Hosea Nankame in fine form.

The result has given Stars a boost in their title charge, and Black Africa coach Paulus Shipanga was clearly not happy with the fact that they had to play two matches in two days.

"My players were very tired, and travelling to and from Otjiwarongo exhausted them further. I don't know how the premier league can think the players can perform well under these circumstances," he said.

Regarding the title race, Shipanga acknowledged that Stars have now received a big boost.

"Those were two crucial points that we lost, and it will definitely strengthen Stars' chances. If they win their two matches in hand, they will draw level with us. There are still a lot of games to go, but it will be tough because we don't have such a strong squad in terms of depth as Stars," he added.

The draw, however, also gave Civics a crucial point in their battle to avoid relegation.

With Orlando Pirates picking up two victories over the past week (2-0 against Arrows and 1-0 against Citizens), Civics have now gone to the bottom of the log, but coach Brian Isaacs said their performance gave them hope for the rest of the season.

"It was an excellent performance, and it just showed that if the players believe in themselves, they can do it. I hope this will be the start of a turnaround in our fortunes, but we face another tough match against African Stars on Wednesday," he noted.

"But the boys just need to believe in themselves - if they play like they did against BA, we can move away from the foot of the table," he continued.

Tura Magic's good form of late, meanwhile, also continued as they collected maximum points over the weekend to go third on the log, four points behind Stars.

On Friday, they beat Tigers 2-1, and on Sunday beat Young Brazilians 4-0.

The latter result was quite harsh on a game Young Brazilians side, who tried hard to get back into the match after trailing 2-0 at half-time. But they failed to make use of their chances, while a clinical Magic converted theirs.

Salomon Omseb and Junias Theophilus scored two goals each for Tura Magic.

Blue Waters likewise had a good weekend, collecting maximum points to ease their relegation fears.

On Friday, they beat Pirates 1-0, and two days later beat Unam 3-1 to move up to 13th position on 22 points.

In other results over the weekend, Life Fighters beat Julinho 1-0, Mighty Gunners beat Okahandja United 2-1, Citizens and Mighty Gunners drew 0-0, Unam beat Eleven Arrows 2-1 and Julinho beat Young Brazilians 2-1.