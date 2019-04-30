Namibia: WHS Remain Unbeaten in SA

WINDHOEK High School's first hockey team was in great form over the weekend as they remained unbeaten on their tour to Makhanda.

WHS competed against some of South Africa's leading hockey schools at Kingswood College's 125th anniversary celebrations, where they astounded observers by winning seven and drawing one of their matches.

They opened their account last Thursday with a 2-1 victory against York, who are ranked 26th in South Africa, with JP Britz and Dylan Barnard scoring their goals.

On Friday they continued their winning streak with two more victories. They first beat Kingswood College (ranked 48th) 3-0 with Barnard, Nico Neethling and Fagan Hansen scoring their goals, and then beat Glenwood College 1-0 with Barnard the scorer.

On Saturday they played four matches, winning the first three and drawing the final match.

They beat Hudson Park 2-0 with Cody van der Merwe and Dakota Hansen scoring; Graeme College 7-0 with Barnard scoring a hat-trick and Van der Merwe and Neethling two goals each; and St John's College from Zimbabwe 2-0 with Van der Merwe and Barnard finding the net.

In their final match on Saturday, they came up against their toughest opponents, Woodridge College, who are ranked 15th in South Africa, and managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw, after Owen Hatton scored their goal.

In their final match on Sunday they scored a comfortable 3-0 victory against Reddam College, with Van der Merwe scoring two and Dakota Hansen one goal.

In total, they scored 21 goals in eight matches and only conceded two goals.

Dylan Barnard was the top goal scorer with seven goals, while Cody van der Merwe scored six and Nico Neethling three goals.

WHS' coach Johan Weye said his team was the talk of the tournament.

"It was a fantastic tournament against some top class opposition. Our players displayed fantastic combination play and ball control. Our players were just brilliant and the observers there could not believe that Namibia could produce hockey of such a high standard," he said.