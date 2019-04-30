Namibia: Retired Journalist Installed As Parish Leader

RETIRED journalist Oswald Shivute was on Sunday installed as leader of the Ongwediva Roman Catholic parish for the next three years.

Shivute and his two assistants, Beatha Iita (Oshiwambo service) and Jacobin Kakwambi (English service) were installed by father Mathias Shithigona, the head of the Okatana Roman Catholic region under which Ongwediva falls.

The Ongwediva parish holds two church services every Sunday - one in Oshiwambo and the other in English.

Also installed on Sunday was deacon Albert Ndahalele, who has been in charge of the parish administration since the retirement of deacon Desderius Hamayulu in 2017.

Shithigona commended Shivute, Iita, Kakwambi and Ndahalele for accepting the responsibility, and encouraged them to serve the community passionately.

"Always promote the spirit of teamwork in the parish," he said.

Ongwediva, Ohakweenyanga, Omusimani and Iitananga are the four communities making up the Roman Catholic Church's Okatana region.

