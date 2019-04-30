Namibia: Ya Nangolo to Be Buried On Saturday

THE late veteran media personality and poet Mvula ya Nangolo will be laid to rest on Cassinga Day at Windhoek's Old Location cemetery, former ambassador Wilfried Emvula confirmed to The Namibian yesterday.

Emvula, who is the family spokesperson, said Cassinga Day holds great significance as Ya Nangolo wrote a book and produced a documentary on it.

Ya Nangolo died early on Thursday morning at his home in Tauben Glen in Windhoek, after enduring complications of a stroke he suffered last year August.

The 75-year-old served as an adviser to the minister of information and communication technology before he retired. He was a famed poet and writer.

Emvula said the family decided during a meeting on Saturday that the late Ya Nangolo will be buried at Old Location cemetery in Hochland Park since he grew up there before going into exile.

A memorial service for Ya Nangolo will be held on Friday at Inner City Church in Windhoek West. There will also be gatherings at the deceased's home this week between 18h00 and 20h00, where people are welcome to share their stories on what they learned from Ya Nangolo.

So far, Emvula said, notable people who have visited Ya Nangolo's house to pay their respects include president Hage Geingob, vice president Nangolo Mbumba and retired politician Ben Amadhila, among others.