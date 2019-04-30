Namibia: Alweendo Grills Namcor Over N$2,2 Million

MINES minister Tom Alweendo has demanded answers from the Namcor board over the lost N$2, 2 million that was paid into a wrong account last year.

Namcor managing director Immanuel Mulunga told The Namibian last week that the money was supposed to be paid to Hyrax Oil, but went into an Estonian account. Hyrax Oil won the tender to supply Namcor with lubricants in 2017.

Mulunga said unknown people purporting to be Hyrax Oil representatives advised Namcor of a change of banking details in October last year.

He added that when they realised the money had been stolen, Namcor enlisted the help of Interpol, PwC and Standard Bank to trace the money.

The search was stopped when they realised that the money had been lost.

According to Mulunga, the board approved another payment of N$2,2 million to Hyrax Oil last week.

Alweendo confirmed to The Namibian this week that he wants answers and accountability following the shocking revelations about the payment into a wrong account.

"What I asked the board is to give all the details of what happened, and how it happened. Since I believe that this happened last year already, I also asked the board to tell me what they did in terms of accountability, in other words, was anyone held accountable, and how?" Alweendo said.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga told The Namibian that they received a query about the matter from Interpol Thailand that they had "detected suspicious money laundering" in a particular account.

"We did not receive the query directly from Namcor, but from Thailand Interpol. They said they asked about four countries, including Namibia. So, when Interpol Namibia received it, we approached the managing director, and looked into their affairs.

"They confirmed that they had an agreement with Hydrax Oil and a provident account where the money was deposited. So, investigations went on, but we ended it when we realised that we could not recover the money," Ndeitunga explained.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste said he would also want "an explanation as well as evidence" on the matter.

Former board chairperson Patrick Kauta said last week that "management" must be held accountable for the lost money. After the money was sent to the wrong account, Namcor forked out another N$2,2 million last week to pay Hydrax Oil for the products with the blessings of the new board.

The board chairperson Engelhardt Kongoro told The Namibian yesterday that he had not seen the letter.

"If it was sent last week then I will probably see it this week. The point is, I do not know why I am being dragged into this matter because I was not part of the team when this matter happened. I only took over as board chairperson early this year.

"However, I can tell you that the matter is still being investigated and a resolution will be found once the investigation has been completed. Also, once I get the minister's letter, I will go through and report back to him" Kongoro said.