Western Sahara: Frente Polisario Demands Annulment of the Morocco-EU Agreement

Bir Lehlu (Sadr Liberated Territories) — The Frente POLISARIO has decided to resort to the European justice system to lodge an appeal for the annulment of the EU / Morocco agreement covering the coasts and soil of the Occupied Western Sahara.

In a press release released after the POLISARIO announcement of the appeal to the European Court of Justice, the member of the Frente POLISARIO ´s National Secretariat, Mr. M'Hamed Jad-dad said that this decision reflects the POLISARIO's confidence in the European justice.

The Saharawi diplomat said that the Frente POLISARIO, in parallel with the presentation to the Court of Justice of the European Union of an appeal for annulment of the decision of January 28, 2019, is determined to take other actions against the fisheries agreement between the EU and Morocco, celebrated under the same illegal circumstances.

In this sense, M'Hamed Jad-dad also conveyed the condemnation of the Frente POLISARIO to the attitude of European leaders who have done everything possible to avoid judicial decisions, abuse their political and financial power in contravention of the law. Decision of December 21, 2016 of the European Court, which had already ruled that Morocco and Western Sahara are two distinct and separate regions and that any economic activity in the region without the consent of the Saharawi people is illegal.

The Saharawi official said that during the two years that elapsed between the sentence of December 21, 2016 and the new protocol of January 28, 2019, the Frente POLISARIO doubled the interventions recalling that this process was unacceptable because it violated their sovereign rights.

The Frente POLISARIO as the only and legitimate representative of the Saharawi people will continue the battle against the plundering of its wealth and against illegal agreements that harm the sovereignty and the rights of the Saharawi people.SPS