Mauritius to Host Capacity Building Workshop On Early Childhood Leadership

press release

Mauritius will host a Capacity Building Workshop on Early Childhood Leadership from 19 to 21 June 2019. The capacity workshop will be organised by Inter Country Quality Node for Early Childhood Development (ICQN-ECD), an intergovernmental organisation for policy dialogue and collaborative action among African Ministers of Education and strategic partners for advancing ECD agenda in Africa.

This collaborative approach relies on a networking of African institutions and experts for exchange of knowledge on concepts, research findings and capacity building to respond supportively to the varying contexts in which ECD programmes are implemented.

The objectives of the workshop are to share country experiences of current status of Early Childhood Education and Development (ECED) workforce and showcasing innovations, and engage in policy implementation issues relating to needs and priorities in the delivery of an integrated package of ECED services. It also aims to support policy implementation at national level for early learning and contribute towards the development of an on-line ECD leadership programme for sustainable capacity building.

The workshop is targeting some 13 countries in Africa; civil society actors; ECD professionals; academics; Regional Economic Communities; and organisations engaged in the Early Childhood Education and Development. Around 30 international and 15 local participants are expected to participate in the workshop.