South Africa: Cops Arrest 5 Protesters Who Locked Gate of Polokwane Water Treatment Plant

Water supply has been restored to Polokwane following service delivery protests that saw the gates of the Olifantspoort water treatment plant locked by local community members.

"Polokwane police have arrested five people who had locked the gates at Olifantspoort Pump Station and Water Treatment Plant, and taken the keys away as part of a community protest in the area.

"The keys have been retrieved and the plant was reopened to resume water supply to Polokwane and surrounding areas," the Department of Water and Sanitation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Operation and maintenance work was halted at Ebenezer Dam to allow for water from Ebenezer to augment the disrupted supply to Polokwane.

The department said it had established that the protests were not only about water in the area, but about service delivery in general.

A team made up of officials from the department, Lepelle Northern Water and the Capricorn District Municipality would continue to monitor the situation. The team, along with provincial leaders, were also planning to meet with protesters during the course of the day.

The meeting would aim to find common ground regarding demands about a school, clinic, roads and water reticulation, the department said.

