South Africa: Bok Star Undergoes Successful Ankle Operation

Bok Star Undergoes Successful Ankle Operation

Cape Town — Springbok and Bulls centre Jesse Kriel underwent a successful ankle operation on Tuesday.

The Bulls posted a picture on Twitter of Kriel lying in his hospital bed, giving fans a "thumbs up" that the operation had gone well.

"We wish Jesse Kriel a speedy recovery after his successful surgery. Can't wait to see you back on the field Champ!" the Bulls tweeted.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw on Monday said Kriel was expected to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks.

In their next assignment, the Bulls host the Waratahs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

