Botswana: Teams Fight for Crucial Positions

Lobatse — The BTC Premiership has entered a crucial stage with some teams fighting for survival, others to qualify for the prestigious top eight competition next season, while Jwaneng Galaxy and Township Rollers are on the other hand locked in a two horse race for the championship. With only three rounds of matches remaining, it is still not clear which three teams are going to be relegated to the first division at the end of the campaign as Black Forest, Sankoyo Bush Bucks, Prisons XI and Mochudi Centre Chiefs continue a four way tussle to avoid the dreaded axe.The four bottom teams would continue their quest to avoid relegation in midweek, with Sankoyo entertaining BR Highlanders at Maun Sports Complex and Prisons XI locking horns with Miscellaneous at Serowe Sports Complex tomorrow (May 1).

Still on Wednesday afternoon, Mochudi Centre Chiefs will also tussle with Township Rollers at the National Stadium while Black Forest host Security Systems at Molepolole Sports Complex at 7pm.

Forest are in a more precarious situation compared to their rivals and require nothing but a win to keep alive their slim hopes dodging the axe. If they don't beat Systems, and either Chiefs or Prisons win their matches, Forest's relegation would then be confirmed on Wednesday.

However, things are not looking good for the Mmankgodi team as they have not tasted victory in any of their last seven league matches, while Systems are on a good run of five wins and three draws from their last eight league matches.

The fact that Forest have struggled to find resources to replace key players they lost at the beginning of the campaign such as Tonderai Nyakuba, Kennedy Taukobong, Gofaone Mabaya and Molaodi Tlhalefang had been their main downfall. Youngsters such as Donald Botshoma, Gobona Ramotlhwa, Koketso Modisane, Katlego Mmolotsi, and Thabo Motlhabane have tried unsuccessfully to rescue the sinking ship.

Just like Forest, Sankoyo are also standing on much more muddy ground compared to Prisons and Chiefs. They have lost their last two league matches, include a 5-0 drubbing by Police XI last week. The 'Ngurungu' therefore need to regroup and move out of the relegation zone before it is too late.

It would be interesting to see whether Chiefs, beaten 3-0 by Galaxy last week, would be able to topple bitter rivals Rollers . Magosi need victory to move clear of relegation. However, they haven't won in any of their last five league matches while Rollers are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches.

The fight for the three remaining top eight slots has gained momentum between Gaborone United, Systems, Sharps Shooting Stars, Extension Gunners, Notwane, Highlanders and Miscellaneous.

Extension Gunners visit Notwane at Molepolole Sports Complex on Tuesday (April 30) at 7pm knowing that a victory is required to move back into the top half of the table. Gunners are blowing hot and cold and have lost five of their last seven league matches despite playing good football.

Sharps would be gunning to maintain their place in the top eight when they host Police XI at Molepolole Sports Complex on May 1 at 3:30 pm. Gaborone United will visit BDF XI at Otse Police College.The last fixture will be between title chasing Galaxy and Orapa United at Galaxy Stadium.

Source: BOPA