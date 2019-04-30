Kenya: Police Piece Together Puzzle in Eldoret Murders, Suicide

Kenya — Police in Eldoret are investigating circumstances leading to three murders and a suicide.

A Kenya Defence Forces soldier in the Military Intelligence Department shot dead his uncle, an aunt and an alleged mistress in Jua Kali area of Eldoret town.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Edward Mwamburi said the serviceman drove himself in a government vehicle to his elderly uncle's home and shot him dead.

"He then drove to his 62 year-old aunt's home which is three kilometres away and killed her by the same gun," he said.

Mwamburi added that the soldier also shot dead a 30-year-old woman who is said to be his mistress before turning the gun on himself.

"The army man shot himself through the chin and the bullet exited through the top of his head," said the police officer.

All the four victims in the 5am incident died on the spot and their bodies were taken to a morgue in Eldoret Town.

Mwamburi said it was not clear why the officer killed the three before committing suicide adding that the matter was being investigated.

The army man has a family in Sewer area of the town.

He had left Lanet Barracks in Nakuru five days ago and had been seen in Eldoret town in the past days.

This comes less than a month since man hacked his girlfriend with an axe killing her instantly in the same town.

Naftali Kinuthia travelled from Thika, to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he killed the girlfriend, Ivy Wangechi in broad daylight.