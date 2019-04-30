South Africa: Tuschenkomst Pump Station to Address Water Demands

The completion of the Tuschenkomst bulk water pipeline will ensure sustainable water for residents within the western parts of Moses Kotane Local Municipality in North West.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Pamela Tshwete handed over Tuschenkomst Pump Station and Bulk Water Pipeline to Moses Kotane Local Municipality on Monday, which will address domestic water demands and decrease backlogs in basic water supply.

The Tuschenkomst Bulk Water Pipeline Project was implemented by Magalies Water Board and funded through the department's Regional Bulk Water Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) at a cost of R200 million. It was completed in the 2018 financial year, however the municipality had to do the connection of water supply to the end user through Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG).

The project includes a 16.50km long bulk supply steel pipeline with 508mm diameter and booster pump station between the Tuschenkomst terminal reservoir and the existing AC pipeline to Mabeskraal with connections at Ruighoek (Tlhatlaganyane).

The project also includes a 0.53km long bulk distribution steel pipeline with 212mm diameter and the 508 NB pipeline, which will increase the level of service and decrease backlogs in the greater Mabeskraal region, Bohule and Tlhatlaganyane clusters, and in the medium term also the Motlhabe cluster.

Addressing community members during the handover ceremony held at Ntswana-le-Metsing Sports Ground, Tshwete reiterated the significance of having a joint effort between the municipality and the community to take ownership and safeguard the infrastructure against misuse and vandalism.

"It is worth noting that through this project, a total number of 23 982 households with a population of 95 916 people will benefit by getting reliable water supply. I also want to emphasise that you need to start using water sparingly and the municipality has to intensify campaigns by the DWS to save water," said Tshwete.

Tshwete also urged the Moses Kotane Local Municipality to budget for the operation and maintenance of the project, including security as "it is more cost effective to maintain water projects than to build new ones every few years".