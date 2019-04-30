Kenya: Evans Kidero Freed On Sh8m Cash Bail After 4 Nights in Cell

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was on Tuesday released on a cash bail of Sh8 million after several nights in police custody over the Sh68 million corruption case.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says the inquiry relates to allegations that the Nairobi City County made an illegal payment of that amount to the law firm of Wachira Mburu, Mwangi & Company Advocates.

In the ruling on Tuesday, Dr Kidero and eight others were granted release on Sh8 million bail or Sh20 million bond.

Four other accused persons were released on Sh4 million cash bail or Sh10 million bond each by Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Mr Ogoti ordered Dr Kidero and his co-accused persons to deposit their passports in court notify the director of immigration before travelling.

They were also instructed not to interfere with witnesses in the case.

THE SUSPECTS

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Dr Kidero on April 26 and took him to Integrity Centre for interrogation.

The suspects in the case include Nyakach MP Joshua Aduma Owuor, who was the acting director legal affairs at the defunct city council; George Wainaina Njogu, former chief of staff during Dr Kidero's administration; former Nairobi mayor John

Ndirangu Kariuki; and former councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi.

Also implicated are Mr Manasseh Karanja, a former acting director of internal audit at the county; Ms Philomena Kavinya Nzuki, a principal accountant; Mr Ng'ang'a Mungai; Ms Charity Muringo Ndiritu; Mr Peterson Njiru; Mr Ekaya Alumasi; Mr James Mbugua; Ms Elizabeth Wanjiru Nderitu; and Ms Alice Njeri Mundia, all accountants.

Others are Ms Hannah Muthoni Kariuki, who allegedly received Sh11 million, Mr John Ngari Wainaina and a company identified as The Cups Limited.