South Africa: Knee Injury Ends Lions Flyhalf's Season

Cape Town — The Lions have received a setback with the news that flyhalf Gianni Lombard's season is over due to a knee injury.

A Lions spokesperson confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that Lombard ruptured his ACL, tore his MCL and also suffered a bilateral meniscus tear when he started at flyhalf in the Lions' 23-17 win over the Chiefs earlier this month and the Lions have confirmed he will be sidelined for nine months.

The men from Johannesburg are also sweating over the fitness of captain and No 8 Warren Whiteley , utility back Sylvian Mahuza and flank Cyle Brink .

Whiteley (knee injury) failed a late fitness test before last weekend's match against the Crusaders, while Mahuza and Brink picked up niggles in the 36-10 defeat.

More on the extent of their injuries will be revealed later in the week.

The Lions have a bye this weekend.

Source: Sport24