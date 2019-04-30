30 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Willowvale Man Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

Willowvale police arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of unlicensed firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested this morning at about 00:15 at Ntsimbini locality, Nkxankxashe Village, Willowvale.

Police had information that the suspect was in possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 02 May 2019 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if the firearm was not used in the commission of crime around Willowvale and the surrounding areas.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

