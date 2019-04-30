Liberia: Senate Secretary Singbeh Sued for Owing 'U.S.$82K in Salary Arrears

Monrovia — Several aggrieved workers of a Liberian-Czech owned company MHM EKO have sued the Secretary of the Liberian Senate, Nanborlor Singbeh for alleged unpaid salaries. He is also President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

MHM EKO Liberia is based in Seeke Town, District #4 in Margibi County and is engages in the production of crushed rocks.

In a petition, filed before the Debt Court at the Temple of Justice on April 22, 2019 through Cllr. Jimmy Bombo, the aggrieved workers are praying the Debt Court to have Nanborlor Singbeh to pay their alleged unpaid salaries and benefits for 15 months which amounts to US$82,560.00

Singbeh ownes shares in the firm along with two Czech nationals identified as Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky.

Cllr. Jimmy Saah Bombo who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the aggrieved workers accused the respondant of breaching the terms and conditions of the contract entered between the parties in 2013.

According to the petition, the parties entered into a contractor agreement where the workers were hired to work for nine hours and above while the company was to pay them all other overtime benefits as contained in the Labor Laws of Liberia.

The petition further states that in April 2017, the employees received their last salaries from the company and since then Singbeh had allegedly neglected to pay their salaries from May 2017 up to the period the lawsuit was filed. They put the amount owe them at US$82,560.00.

The workers further claimed in their petition that their lawyer Cllr. Bombo had tried to resolve the matter outside of the court on April 17, 2019 by writing a seeking the audience of Singbeh along with his lawyer for a conference on April 20, 2019 but Singbeh failed to honor the invitation.

The petition is now asking the court to award the workers statutory interest per annual on the entire judgment commencing as of the date Defendant Singbeh began indebted to the employees up to the settlement of the judgment and also award the workers 2% successful attorney fees as provided for by law.

"Your honor the petitioner prays to rule all the costs of these proceedings against Defendant Singbeh and grant unto the workers any other and further relief which the court may deem legal just and equitable," Cllr. Bombo concluded.

However, a court source who hinted this paper stated that the Judge of the Court James Jones had ordered the Sheriff to serve the complaint on the Senate Secretary.