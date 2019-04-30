Nigeria: Boko Haram Raids Adamawa Village, Kills 26, Injures Many

At least 26 people were feared killed and several others injured in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Monday at the Madagali area of Adamawa State.

Locals said suspected Boko Haram's gunmen rode on motorcycles in large numbers into Kudakaya village in Madagali at about 7 p.m.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

"I was briefed that Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the village. I am yet to get the casualty figures, but security operatives have been deployed are on the top of the situation."

This is one of the series of attacks witnessed in the area in recent times.

Earlier on Tuesday, Premium Times reported that fighters of the same terrorist group invaded a military base in Borno State, killing five Nigerian soldiers.

Speaking about the Madagali attack, a vigilante who declined to give his name, said he counted 26 corpses and many persons who were severely wounded.

A former chairman of Madagali Local Government, Abawu Ularamu, lent credence to the vigilante's account.

"They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food," Mr Ularamu told PREMIUM TIMES.

"We are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony. Over 20 were killed and many injured.

"There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experience such periodic attacks from Boko Haram, who usually look for food.

"Already residents are fleeing for fear of that they (Boko Haram) are not far away from us and they may strike again," he said.

The insurgents had in the last week attacked three villages. On their way from one of the attacks, they ran into a group of vigilantes on patrol in Kuda village, who engaged them in a shoot-out, killing two of the attackers."

Adamawa was said to have been cleared of Boko Haram in late 2015, after they rampaged across the northeast, seizing towns and territory.

But attacks have continued in the north of the state, particularly around Madagali, which borders Borno State and the militants' Sambisa Forest stronghold.

The insurgency began in 2009 and has killed at least 20,000 people and made more than 2.6 million others homeless.