30 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Gang Members Are Expected to Appear in Worcester Magistrates' Court On a Number of Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The police who were attending a complaint of a gang fight between rival gangs managed to arrest four suspects who were involved in a shooting incident at about 15:30 on Monday, 29 April 2019 in Avian Park.

Upon the arrival of police on the scene, a police Sergeant was injured on the leg as a result of stones that were pelted at them by community members. The injured police member was admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation on the scene revealed that a six-year-old girl child was shot in the head in Avain Park while she was being transported in a Hyundai mini truck from a pre-primary school in River View. The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment.

A heavy police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order in the area which also led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 18 and 29. A handmade firearm was also confiscated.

The suspects are expected to appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court after they have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing of a firearm.

South Africa

UN Report Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Antibiotic Resistance

This follows an alarming South African study which shows that doctors and nurses are prescribing antibiotics… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.