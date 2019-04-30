South Africa: Four Gang Members Are Expected to Appear in Worcester Magistrates' Court On a Number of Charges

press release

The police who were attending a complaint of a gang fight between rival gangs managed to arrest four suspects who were involved in a shooting incident at about 15:30 on Monday, 29 April 2019 in Avian Park.

Upon the arrival of police on the scene, a police Sergeant was injured on the leg as a result of stones that were pelted at them by community members. The injured police member was admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation on the scene revealed that a six-year-old girl child was shot in the head in Avain Park while she was being transported in a Hyundai mini truck from a pre-primary school in River View. The victim was airlifted by medical personnel to a hospital in Cape Town for medical treatment.

A heavy police contingent was deployed to maintain law and order in the area which also led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 18 and 29. A handmade firearm was also confiscated.

The suspects are expected to appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court after they have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and pointing of a firearm.