South Africa: Water and Sanitation Restores Water Supply to Polokwane After Protesting Community Activities

Water supply is restored to Polokwane after members of a protesting community locked the gates of Olifantspoort Water Treatment Plant

Polokwane police have arrested five people who had locked the gates at Olifantspoort Pump Station and Water Treatment Plant and taken the keys away as part of a community protest in the area.

The keys have been retrieved and the plant was re-opened to resume water supply to Polokwane and surrounding areas. In the meanwhile, operation and maintenance work was halted at Ebenezer Dam to allow for water from Ebenezer to augment the disrupted supply to Polokwane.

It has been established that the protest action was not primarily about water services but other service delivery issues.

Following a meeting with the Executive Mayor of Polokwane, Ms Thembi Simelane-Nkadimeng, a technical team comprising officials of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Lepelle Northern Water and Capricorn District Municipality has been formed to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the technical team, Provincial COGHSTA, Mayors of Polokwane, Capricorn and Lepelle-Nkumpi municipalities and leaders of the protesting community, is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday 30th, in an attempt to find common ground regarding the resolution of the demands on a school, clinic, roads and water reticulation.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation