South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Addresses Progress of Sekhing Community Health Center

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha held urgent meeting with executive managers of the Department on Sunday, 28 April to discuss the status and progress of Sekhing Community Health Center. The meeting was necessitated by uneasiness picked up from some of the community members and stakeholders suggesting that facilities might not be opened in time as planned.

The Department wishes to allay fears and confirm to the community of Sekhing and the rest of the Province that the health center will be officially opened as planned. The work that is still to be completed in the facility have no bearing on the functioning of the facility. It is however important to mention that the uneasiness arouse from the fact that sometime last week, workers at the construction site downed tools alleging that the main contractor had not paid them.

In the light of the challenges experienced by the contractor, he has agreed to handover the project and allow the Department to find a service provider who will not have a problem finishing the remaining work. A quantity surveyor has already started to assess the work left.

In view of the allegations that the contractor has not paid sub-contractors, the Department has decided to hold on to the retention money. If the allegation are found to be true, the Department will then pay sub-contractors with the retention money.

A decision was also taken to institute a forensic investigation into Sekhing CHC construction to establish the root cause of challenges encountered in the project and accountability. In the meantime, the Department will proceed with official opening as planned for Friday, 03 May 2019 at Sekhing at 10am.

MEC Madoda Sambatha has stressed that the Department will not be deterred in its effort to ensure access to health care. "We are proceeding with official opening of health facilities and delivery of quality health services. Access to health care is a Constitutional right of every citizen of our Province," said MEC Sambatha.

