South Africa: Cosatu Western Cape Ready for May Day

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Western Cape) is ready for this year's May Day celebrations.

In the Western Cape, the event will be staged at the Athlone Stadium on the 1st May 2019. The day's proceedings will start with a protest march in the morning, from Athlone Stadium to Athlone Police Station and back, to register workers' concerns about the devastating effects of crime and violence on our Cape Flats communities. This march will start at 09H30 on 1st May 2019.

The event will then continue at the Athlone Stadium itself, from 11H00 until 15H00, where the crowd will be addressed by Freda Oosthuysen (COSATU National Treasurer), Paul Mashatile (ANC Treasurer General) and Jeremy Cronin (SACP Politburo Member).

But it will also be a day of family fun.

There will also be food stalls and various other goods on sale.

We have also put together an exciting entertainment programme, with musical performances by Freshly Ground, YoungstaCpt, SACTWU's Own Talent, and the iconic Rockets.

This year's May Day event takes place 7 days before our country's 8th May general elections, and we expect much focus on mobilisation for that.