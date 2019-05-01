Zimbabwe: Shock Over Mtukudzi Will, Fans Urge Children to Contest Testament

Music fans have reacted with shock to reports that the late national hero and internationally acclaimed superstar, Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi left all his estate to surviving wife, Daisy.

Mutukudzi died in January this year triggering an outpouring of grief across the world but the spotlight immediately fell on what would happen to his estate amid reports Daisy and the singer's children were engaged in a vicious battle for control.

The late music icon is survived by his wife and five children, Sandra, Selmor, Samantha, Selby and Sybil.

Months after Tuku's death, a Harare law firm, Thoughts Deme Attorneys at Law this week filed a Will with the Master of the High Court stating Daisy as the sole beneficiary of all his movable and immovable property.

"I hereby bequeath all my properties, share and shares in any company or companies or entities to my wife, Daisy Kudzai Mtukudzi born on the second of February 1959," reads part of the Will.

This revelation has caused a ruckus on social media with several fans of the late icon claiming the Will could have been doctored.

"No genuineness that this Will is legit and represents what the legendary Tuku would have wished, seems to have been drafted well after Tuku's death," wrote one fan.

"Highly unfair, I am hurt children should have gotten something. This Will just messed me up, I worshiped that man," bemoaned another.

A number of fans have advised that the aggrieved family members contest the Will.

"A Will can be legally challenged if it's unreasonable despite it being the last testament of the deceased," argued one.