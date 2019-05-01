Zimbabwe: Davido, Nasty C Promise Fireworks At King 98 Launch

Nigerian singer Davido and South African rapper Nasty C will have time with their Zimbabwean fans when they share the stage tonight at Wingate Golf Club at the launch of King 98's album "Fransesca".

The event will feature many other local musicians that are set to exhibit their works on a stage of international prowess.

King 98 (born Ngonidzashe Dondo) has chosen as grand stage to launch his album and he is likely to attract attention from many music followers.

His manager DJ Simmz said all is set for the album launch and the foreign musicians have promised the best.

"It will be a great time to have King 98 launch his album with such big names. He is a young man who wants to launch his career in a big way. He has performed with both musicians before and should be looking forward to a great show," said DJ Simmz.

He thanked all fans that have worked with King 98 during his tour of universities as he unveiled his new songs.

"We had a good response during the tour we had at universities and we are happy about how people are receiving our songs. Foreign musicians that are coming for the show are expressed interest in the event and they have promised the best. They are both coming back after exceptional shows in the past and they want to make the album launch memorable."

Naqsty C was born David Junior Ngcobo in 1997 in Soweto, Johannesburg and raised in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

He gained public recognition after releasing his mixtape Price City (2012) which produced the successful single "Juice Back".

After releasing two mixtapes and one EP, Ngcobo released his critically acclaimed debut album "Bad Hair" (2016), and "Strings and Bling" (2018).

He was the youngest recipient for an award at the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards, namely the Best Freshman Award.

"Bad Hair" reached number one on the iTunes local charts and was the most streamed album in South Africa within its 24 hours.

Ngcobo released the 14-minute film featuring three songs from "Bad Hair" directed by Kyle Lewis. The short-film which included tracks Don't Do It, Good Girls and Snapchat Hoes and Phases featuring Rowlene, was commercially featured in several countries including France, Germany, UK and the US, which was infrequent for an African video.

Davido has performed in the country several times and he is likely to make a mark when he returns for the show.

In a statement before leaving Nigeria, Davido said he is looking forward to a great show.

"I am returning to Zimbabwe for a good show and I am promising nothing but the best.

"We will have a great show in Zimbabwe and we want everyone to be ready for the best. Zimbabwe get ready," said Davido.