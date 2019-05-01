Nigeria: Senate Passes 2019 Budget

Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

Nigeria's Senate Tuesday passed a sum of N8.916 trillion as the budget for the 2019 fiscal year as against the N8.83 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new budget figure was passed after Danjuma Goje, chairman senate committee on appropriations, presented a report on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

"I hope that with this Budget passed, the Executive will also ensure the full implementation of the Budget for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole," Senate chief Bukola Saraki said.

The figure is higher than what Buhari presented a joint session of the national assembly on December 19 by N86 billion.

Details later.