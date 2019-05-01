30 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Passes 2019 Budget

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Premium Times
The Nigerian Senate
By Timileyin Omilana

Nigeria's Senate Tuesday passed a sum of N8.916 trillion as the budget for the 2019 fiscal year as against the N8.83 trillion proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new budget figure was passed after Danjuma Goje, chairman senate committee on appropriations, presented a report on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

"I hope that with this Budget passed, the Executive will also ensure the full implementation of the Budget for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole," Senate chief Bukola Saraki said.

The figure is higher than what Buhari presented a joint session of the national assembly on December 19 by N86 billion.

Details later.

More on This

Senate Increases, Passes 2019 Budget

The Senate has passed the 2019 appropriation bill. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.