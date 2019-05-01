Kenya: Oliech Now Wants a Piece of the Action At 2019 Afcon

Former Harambee Stars skipper, Dennis Oliech, is relishing a chance to play for the Kenyan national team again at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Gor Mahia striker has said he will be happy to don the national colours at the continental showpiece, should the chance arise.

"I feel good and have raked up some fitness in the past few months. If the coach would call me and ask me to come and play for Harambee Stars, I cannot refuse. I can still contribute something to that team. I am still scoring goals," Oliech said.

CLUB COMEBACK

Considered one of the best players in Kenyan football history, 33-year-old Oliech last donned Stars jersey in 2014.

After a successful professional stint in France and Asia, Oliech recently came out of semi-retirement to sign a short term deal with Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, where he has impressed albeit in phases.

Allan Wanga, Michael Olunga, Jesse Were, Pistone Mutamba, Enos Ochieng and Masoud Juma are some of the strikers also under consideration.

KNOCKOUT STAGES

At the same time, Oliech has backed the Kenyan national team to progress to the quarter finals of the tournament.

"Our team has really improved under the new coach (Sebastian Migne) and if they get good preparations, then we can make it to the quarter-finals of the Nations Cup," said Oliech who led the attack in 2004 when Stars last competed in the tournament.

Kenya has been drawn in Group 'C' against Senegal, Algeria, and Tanzania and needs to finish among the top two teams to be guaranteed qualification to the knockout stages of the 24-team tournament.

The other alternative would be Stars to progress to the last 16 as one of the four best placed third place finishers.