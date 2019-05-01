Kenya: Woman Beheaded, Wrapped in Sacks and Left in Dumpsite At Umoja

Residents of Nairobi's Umoja estate on Monday woke up to a shocking discovery of a woman's badly mutilated body dumped inside two garbage bags.

The lifeless body had been put inside the garbage bags and dumped in a nearby dumping site.

Police suspect the middle-aged woman might have been murdered and mutilated at a different location before being dumped at the scene.

A resident said that it was not the first time that they have found a dead body at the site.

She said sometime last year they found a child dumped at the same place.

"Most of these incidences happen during the rainy season, we wake up and find a body dumped here," she said.

Police have asked anyone who has a relative missing to go to the nearest police station and report.