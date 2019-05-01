Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge's Simple Request Attracts Hundreds of Replies

Fresh from winning a fourth London Marathon title in a new course record and the second-fastest marathon time on Sunday, Eliud Kipchoge on Monday had a simple request to his fans.

The world champion and world record holder over the distance wanted to know what he can do in London before he returns back home and he got more than he had bargained for.

Hundreds of people around the globe gave him suggestions and ideas with everyone wanting to spend time with him.

"I've got a couple of days left in London, where should I visit?" Kipchoge posed.

From javelin champion Julius Yego to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo to the BBC, suggestions flowed in freely.

Some were nice and genuine while others were hilarious and witty.

The genuine ones:

British museum. The Magna Carta, a world wonder just like you, the king of marathon

-- Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) April 30, 2019

Sinking bridge in Wales,queens palace

-- Julius Yego 🇰🇪OGW (@JuliusYegoKE) April 29, 2019

To our house... My daughter has something of yours 👍 pic.twitter.com/4QrZjrZpEh

-- Ian Brazier (@Ian_P_Brazier) April 29, 2019

Please stop by the Science Museum, have a 3D scan made in a running pose. Feel free to share the file with me so that our aerospace students can model your air resistance 🙂

-- Wouter Hoogkamer (@woutersinas) April 29, 2019

Go visit @VictorWanyama mate and cheer his team against @AFCAjax

-- Contrarian (@Freddie_MAtata) April 29, 2019

The funny ones:

What are these suggestions Hon Sen.??? We have instructed him to form an expedition company for the purposes of exploring the resources of Rive Gulu and subsequent repatriation of any useful resources and a couple of natives to Kenya! #Freebobiwine

-- Musaa 🇰🇪 🇺🇬 (@Akwabi) April 30, 2019

If you've got some time... we would be delighted to host you! The BBC canteen doesn't serve ugali, but we're sure we can sort you out something special! 🇰🇪😋

-- BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 29, 2019

@Mo_Farah might need a beer.

-- Scott Mallen (@scott_mallen) April 29, 2019

Please go and slap Unai Emery for us.

-- Walker Rico 🇰🇪 (@RicoBaRico) April 29, 2019

Boss London is now yours... Ata ukitaka kutembelea Royal family weh enda tu... Wakileta noma... Tell them... #EliudKipchoge#GOAT pic.twitter.com/9GeAyjdUyX

-- Martin Kamau🇰🇪 (@martinteekay) April 30, 2019