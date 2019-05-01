Kenya: IG Mutyambai Meets Distressed Olympic Champion Asbel Kiprop After His Disturbing Posts On Social Media

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Tuesday met distressed Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop and pledged to offer him all the support he requires.

The meeting came just three days after the athlete took to social media and posted a series of perturbing posts.

The star athlete poured out his heart online after a recent decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Disciplinary Tribunal to ban him for four years for a doping offence.

The IG, during the meeting, celebrated the embattled runner.

"Chief Inspector Asbel Kiprop is our hero, we must never forget him," said the IG.

On Saturday, the three-time world 1,500 meters champion threatened to misuse his gun if the National Police Service does not dismiss him.

Kiprop, a police constable who bagged gold in the 1,500m race in the 2008 Olympic games, urged his employer to dismiss him before he uses "their machinery to earn justice".

"I pray to National Police Service to dismiss me now. Before I use their machinery to earn myself Justice. Kindly. IAAF come take your medals," he tweeted on Saturday getting his fans locally and across the globe deeply concerned about his state of mind.

"I am here to take care of all officers as they provide safety and security to all, I included. Let us share what we are going through to avoid what we have seen where, sadly, officers have had to take away their lives. I am personally following up on Kiprop's case," the IG assurred during the meeting with Kiprop.

Kiprop was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), acting on behalf of IAAF, with violations of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

In 2017, Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten and the results revealed evidence of peptide hormones related substances and EPO.

He has however maintained his innocence and faulted the process through which samples were collected from him.