Rwanda: Basketball - Reg Keen On Win Over IPRC-Kigali to Reclaim Top Spot

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will have their sight set on the top spot when they take on IPRC-Kigali in the Bank of Kigali National Basketball League at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday night, starting at 8pm.

The 2017 champions are second with 25 points, trailing leaders Patriots by one point. However, the former have played one game less.

According to head coach Patrick Ngwijuruvugo, his REG players are all fit and in upbeat mood to fight for what, they believe, belong to them.

"We have our focus on reclaiming the top spot [from Patriots], and every player is fit for the task. IPRC-Kigali have beaten us before, it's a side we can't take lightly," the Burundian tactician told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Fresh from dominating Rusizi 157-49 over the weekend, Ngwijuruvugo's men seek to improve their win ratio to 13:1 this season as the 2018/2019 regular league season enters its final month.

In another highly anticipated encounter, APR face Espoir at 6pm, same venue.

Former champions Espoir are third on the nine-team log, with 21 points, one ahead of fifth-placed APR basketball club. The latter last won the league title in 2010.

Tuesday

APR Vs Espoir 18:00

REG Vs IPRC-Kigali 20:00