Rwanda: Government Confirms Callixte Nsabimana Is in Custody

The Government has confirmed that Rwandan dissident Callixte Nsabimana is in custody and is expected to be formally charged before court soon.

Nsabimana was wanted over several offences committed on Rwandan territory including formation of an irregular armed group, complicity in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage, murder, and looting.

He heads a terrorist group that calls itself FLN.

The self-styled army major was part of a terrorist group operating from the Democratic Republic of Congo and in close cooperation with elements--including Rwanda National Congress and FDLR--seeking to destabilise Rwanda.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday morning, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Government Spokesperson, Dr Richard Sezibera, said that Nsabimana will face trial in coming days.

A statement by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said that Nsabimana's case file will be submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority in accordance with Rwandan criminal procedure.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau has detained NSABIMANA Callixte a.k.a Sankara, while processing his criminal case file. https://t.co/P8gPeiwBlS

-- Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) April 30, 2019

Sezibera, who was speaking after a meeting with foreign diplomats accredited to Rwanda, said that they had sought the cooperation of countries hosting fugitives hostile to Rwanda to help bring them to book.

A number of individuals who have been attempting to destabilise the country are currently based abroad where they sought asylum.

Among them include Paul Rusesabagina, who is currently based in Belgium; Faustin Ntilikina, who is exiled in France; Kayumba Nyamwasa, based in South Africa; and David Himbara in Canada, among others.

Sezibera said that they would work with those host countries to have the wanted fugitives apprehended and arrested as they were causing insecurity in Rwanda while seeking protection and asylum in foreign countries.

He said that Nsabimana was first of the many to be extradited to face trial in Rwanda.

He however noted that Rwanda remains safe for all citizens and residents.

Commenting on the some travel advisories issued in the previous week, he said that some were ill-informed or influenced by armed group.

Nsabimana first attracted media attention during the trial of musician Kizito Mihigo, who was accused of working with foreign-based dissidents to conduct subversive activities on the Rwandan territory.

Kizito, who has since been tried, convicted and recently granted a presidential pardon, colluded with Nsabimana to plot assassinations of different officials in Rwanda, among other subversive activities.

Before he fled the country, Nsabimana had been dismissed by the then National University of Rwanda--now University of Rwanda--for making the university ungovernable.

He was among others dismissed for fomenting ethnic divisions at the Huye-based university.