Kenya: AFC Leopards Protest Sony Sugar Replay

AFC Leopards management is up in arms in the wake of a decision by the league body to order for a replay of its abandoned league match against Sony Sugar.

Kenya Premier League Chief Executive Jack Oguda announced Tuesday this match will be replayed at the Green Stadium in Awendo on May 12.

But Leopards management has termed that decision 'suspicious' and unfair, while underlining the club isn't keen on navigating through another 400km trip to Awendo.

"Sony should be meet the costs of this trip because the abandonment had nothing to do with us," said Leopards treasurer Oliver Imbenzi.

"And even if we had the means and wanted to travel. It is not safe for Leopards and Gor Mahia to play a league match in Awendo. Sony doesn't have the means to host us and we have experienced this. If the match has to be replayed, it has to be in Kisumu or Nakuru," Leopards Secretary General Oscar Igaida added.

The initial clash between these two teams at that venue was rained off in the 68th minute on April 14, with Leopards leading courtesy of a Whyvonne Isuza first-half goal.

Football rules dictate such a game be played the following morning from the start and with the scores at 0-0, but this didn't happen as Leopards turned up and expressed reservations over the unavailability of enough police officers and an 'ambulance without equipment'.

Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo hit back and accused Leopards of coming up with excuses so as not to participate in the replay.