Kenya: Ethiopian Ambassador Salutes Kipchoge and Kosgei After Their Exploits in London

Ethiopia may be Kenya's biggest opponent in athletics, but the country's ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem, has heaped praises on world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei following their awe-inspiring performances in London Marathon on Sunday.

On Sunday, Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds in what was the second fastest marathon in history, followed by Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew (2:02:55), Mule Wasihun (2:03:16) and Tola Shura Kitata (2:05:01).

Kosgei timed 2:18:20 to win women's race, followed by Vivian Cheruiyot (2:20:14), Ethiopia's Roza Dereje (2:20:51), Gladys Cherono (2:20:52) and Mary Keitany (2:20:58).

"The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Kenya would like to congratulate Kenyan athletes and the people of Kenya over their victory in London Marathon," Alem said in a statement.

"The competition in London was between world class athletes from East Africa's marathon giants Ethiopian and Kenyan. Athletics, for our countries, is note only sport but also culture which we cherish."